Earnings results for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Analyst Opinion on Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apollo Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.31%. The high price target for AINV is $11.00 and the low price target for AINV is $6.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Apollo Investment has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Apollo Investment has a forecasted downside of 38.3% from its current price of $14.59. Apollo Investment has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.55%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Apollo Investment does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Apollo Investment is 57.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Apollo Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 84.93% in the coming year. This indicates that Apollo Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

In the past three months, Apollo Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of Apollo Investment is held by insiders. Only 34.50% of the stock of Apollo Investment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV



Earnings for Apollo Investment are expected to decrease by -10.98% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Apollo Investment is -8.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Apollo Investment is -8.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Apollo Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here