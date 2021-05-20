Earnings results for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89.

Applied Materials last issued its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8. Applied Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $148.96, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.36%. The high price target for AMAT is $195.00 and the low price target for AMAT is $85.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Applied Materials has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $148.96, Applied Materials has a forecasted upside of 19.4% from its current price of $124.80. Applied Materials has been the subject of 18 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials has a dividend yield of 0.72%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Applied Materials has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Applied Materials is 21.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Applied Materials will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.94% next year. This indicates that Applied Materials will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

In the past three months, Applied Materials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,123,240.00 in company stock. Only 0.41% of the stock of Applied Materials is held by insiders. 78.80% of the stock of Applied Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT



Earnings for Applied Materials are expected to grow by 11.07% in the coming year, from $4.97 to $5.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Applied Materials is 31.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.34. The P/E ratio of Applied Materials is 31.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.42. Applied Materials has a PEG Ratio of 2.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Applied Materials has a P/B Ratio of 10.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

