Earnings results for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club last issued its earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm earned $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Its revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. BJ’s Wholesale Club has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BJ’s Wholesale Club in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.26, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.77%. The high price target for BJ is $54.00 and the low price target for BJ is $37.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.05, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a forecasted downside of 7.3% from its current price of $48.58. BJ’s Wholesale Club has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club does not currently pay a dividend. BJ’s Wholesale Club does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

In the past three months, BJ’s Wholesale Club insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,889,985.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of BJ’s Wholesale Club is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ



Earnings for BJ’s Wholesale Club are expected to decrease by -10.63% in the coming year, from $3.01 to $2.69 per share. The P/E ratio of BJ’s Wholesale Club is 18.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.33. The P/E ratio of BJ’s Wholesale Club is 18.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a PEG Ratio of 0.84. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

