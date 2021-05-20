Earnings results for Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Brady last posted its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270 million. Brady has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Brady has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Brady (NYSE:BRC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brady in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.66%. The high price target for BRC is $61.00 and the low price target for BRC is $40.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Brady has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.75, Brady has a forecasted downside of 7.7% from its current price of $54.96. Brady has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Brady pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brady has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brady is 41.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brady will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.66% next year. This indicates that Brady will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brady (NYSE:BRC)

In the past three months, Brady insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,434,512.00 in company stock. Only 15.60% of the stock of Brady is held by insiders. 74.85% of the stock of Brady is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brady (NYSE:BRC



Earnings for Brady are expected to grow by 11.67% in the coming year, from $2.57 to $2.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Brady is 26.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.37. The P/E ratio of Brady is 26.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 48.52. Brady has a PEG Ratio of 2.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Brady has a P/B Ratio of 3.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

