Earnings results for BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Brainsway Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

BrainsWay last released its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. BrainsWay has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year. BrainsWay has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BrainsWay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.53%. The high price target for BWAY is $15.00 and the low price target for BWAY is $12.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BrainsWay has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.75, BrainsWay has a forecasted upside of 47.5% from its current price of $9.32. BrainsWay has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay does not currently pay a dividend. BrainsWay does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

In the past three months, BrainsWay insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.30% of the stock of BrainsWay is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY



Earnings for BrainsWay are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.26) per share. The P/E ratio of BrainsWay is -29.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BrainsWay is -29.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BrainsWay has a P/B Ratio of 4.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

