Earnings results for Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.4.

Canadian Solar last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Canadian Solar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canadian Solar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.49%. The high price target for CSIQ is $71.00 and the low price target for CSIQ is $22.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar does not currently pay a dividend. Canadian Solar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

In the past three months, Canadian Solar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.03% of the stock of Canadian Solar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ



Earnings for Canadian Solar are expected to grow by 134.38% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $2.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Canadian Solar is 10.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.37. The P/E ratio of Canadian Solar is 10.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.08. Canadian Solar has a PEG Ratio of 0.71. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Canadian Solar has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

