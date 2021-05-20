Earnings results for Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

Chindata Group last announced its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company earned $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. Chindata Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Chindata Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chindata Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.53%. The high price target for CD is $26.04 and the low price target for CD is $17.60. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chindata Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.91, Chindata Group has a forecasted upside of 46.5% from its current price of $14.27. Chindata Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group does not currently pay a dividend. Chindata Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

In the past three months, Chindata Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.93% of the stock of Chindata Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD



Earnings for Chindata Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to ($0.01) per share.

