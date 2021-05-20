Earnings results for CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

CooTek (Cayman) last announced its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year. CooTek (Cayman) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CooTek (Cayman) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 260.58%. The high price target for CTK is $7.50 and the low price target for CTK is $7.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CooTek (Cayman) does not currently pay a dividend. CooTek (Cayman) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CooTek (Cayman) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

The P/E ratio of CooTek (Cayman) is -3.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CooTek (Cayman) is -3.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CooTek (Cayman) has a P/B Ratio of 3.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

