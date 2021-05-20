Earnings results for CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

Analyst Opinion on CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CSW Industrials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $150.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.14%. The high price target for CSWI is $150.00 and the low price target for CSWI is $150.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CSW Industrials has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $150.00, CSW Industrials has a forecasted upside of 23.1% from its current price of $121.81. CSW Industrials has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials has a dividend yield of 0.48%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CSW Industrials has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

In the past three months, CSW Industrials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $955,808.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of CSW Industrials is held by insiders. 74.48% of the stock of CSW Industrials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI



The P/E ratio of CSW Industrials is 36.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.37. The P/E ratio of CSW Industrials is 36.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 31.19. CSW Industrials has a P/B Ratio of 6.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

