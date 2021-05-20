Earnings results for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Analyst Opinion on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Deckers Outdoor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $340.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.42%. The high price target for DECK is $435.00 and the low price target for DECK is $200.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Deckers Outdoor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $340.67, Deckers Outdoor has a forecasted upside of 5.4% from its current price of $323.16. Deckers Outdoor has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor does not currently pay a dividend. Deckers Outdoor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

In the past three months, Deckers Outdoor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $502,760.00 in company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of Deckers Outdoor is held by insiders. 95.86% of the stock of Deckers Outdoor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK



Earnings for Deckers Outdoor are expected to grow by 14.91% in the coming year, from $11.13 to $12.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Deckers Outdoor is 29.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.33. The P/E ratio of Deckers Outdoor is 29.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.25. Deckers Outdoor has a PEG Ratio of 1.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Deckers Outdoor has a P/B Ratio of 7.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here