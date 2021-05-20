Earnings results for Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Dyadic International last announced its earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International has generated ($0.31) earnings per share over the last year. Dyadic International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dyadic International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 218.84%. The high price target for DYAI is $11.00 and the low price target for DYAI is $11.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dyadic International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Dyadic International has a forecasted upside of 218.8% from its current price of $3.45. Dyadic International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International does not currently pay a dividend. Dyadic International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

In the past three months, Dyadic International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.90% of the stock of Dyadic International is held by insiders. Only 20.15% of the stock of Dyadic International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI



Earnings for Dyadic International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Dyadic International is -10.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dyadic International is -10.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dyadic International has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

