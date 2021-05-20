Earnings results for Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 05/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Entera Bio last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $0.22 million during the quarter. Entera Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Entera Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Entera Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 266.67%. The high price target for ENTX is $12.00 and the low price target for ENTX is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Entera Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Entera Bio has a forecasted upside of 266.7% from its current price of $3.00. Entera Bio has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Entera Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

In the past three months, Entera Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX



The P/E ratio of Entera Bio is -4.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Entera Bio is -4.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Entera Bio has a P/B Ratio of 2.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

