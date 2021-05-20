Earnings results for ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Analyst Opinion on ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ePlus in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus does not currently pay a dividend. ePlus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

In the past three months, ePlus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,299,412.00 in company stock. Only 2.32% of the stock of ePlus is held by insiders. 92.72% of the stock of ePlus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS



Earnings for ePlus are expected to grow by 7.93% in the coming year, from $4.92 to $5.31 per share. The P/E ratio of ePlus is 18.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.37. The P/E ratio of ePlus is 18.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.44. ePlus has a P/B Ratio of 2.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

