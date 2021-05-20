Earnings results for EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.91.

EuroDry last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. The firm earned $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. EuroDry has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. EuroDry has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EuroDry in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 41.35%. The high price target for EDRY is $10.00 and the low price target for EDRY is $7.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry does not currently pay a dividend. EuroDry does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

In the past three months, EuroDry insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.05% of the stock of EuroDry is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY



Earnings for EuroDry are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.20) to ($1.76) per share. The P/E ratio of EuroDry is -5.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EuroDry has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

