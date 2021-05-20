Earnings results for Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Flowers Foods last announced its earnings data on February 12th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.7. Flowers Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flowers Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.78%. The high price target for FLO is $25.00 and the low price target for FLO is $22.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Flowers Foods has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.50, Flowers Foods has a forecasted downside of 4.8% from its current price of $24.68. Flowers Foods has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods pays a meaningful dividend of 3.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Flowers Foods has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Flowers Foods is 83.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Flowers Foods will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.57% next year. This indicates that Flowers Foods will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

In the past three months, Flowers Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.21% of the stock of Flowers Foods is held by insiders. 64.48% of the stock of Flowers Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO



Earnings for Flowers Foods are expected to decrease by -9.45% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Flowers Foods is 53.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.37. The P/E ratio of Flowers Foods is 53.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.20. Flowers Foods has a P/B Ratio of 4.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

