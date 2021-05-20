Earnings results for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genius Sports in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.75%. The high price target for GENI is $25.00 and the low price target for GENI is $25.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports does not currently pay a dividend. Genius Sports does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

In the past three months, Genius Sports insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

