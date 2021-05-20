Earnings results for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Golar LNG last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $112.89 million during the quarter. Golar LNG has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Golar LNG has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golar LNG in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.22%. The high price target for GLNG is $20.50 and the low price target for GLNG is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG does not currently pay a dividend. Golar LNG does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

In the past three months, Golar LNG insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Golar LNG is held by insiders. 64.10% of the stock of Golar LNG is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG



Earnings for Golar LNG are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.45) to $0.30 per share. Golar LNG has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

