Earnings results for Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Golden Ocean Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm earned $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Golden Ocean Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golden Ocean Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.22%. The high price target for GOGL is $12.00 and the low price target for GOGL is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Golden Ocean Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Golden Ocean Group has a forecasted upside of 24.2% from its current price of $9.66. Golden Ocean Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group does not currently pay a dividend. Golden Ocean Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

In the past three months, Golden Ocean Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.35% of the stock of Golden Ocean Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL



The P/E ratio of Golden Ocean Group is -11.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Golden Ocean Group is -11.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Golden Ocean Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

