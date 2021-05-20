Earnings results for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 05/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores last posted its earnings results on March 12th, 2021. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.24%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is 30.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.10% next year. This indicates that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

In the past three months, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.71% of the stock of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL



Earnings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores are expected to grow by 23.40% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $0.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is 9.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.33. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is 9.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.31. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here