Earnings results for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Analyst Opinion on Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hawkins in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.55%. The high price target for HWKN is $44.00 and the low price target for HWKN is $44.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hawkins has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.00, Hawkins has a forecasted upside of 39.5% from its current price of $31.53. Hawkins has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins pays a meaningful dividend of 1.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hawkins has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hawkins is 18.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hawkins will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.20% next year. This indicates that Hawkins will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

In the past three months, Hawkins insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Hawkins is held by insiders. 61.01% of the stock of Hawkins is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN



Earnings for Hawkins are expected to grow by 5.18% in the coming year, from $3.28 to $3.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Hawkins is 10.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.37. The P/E ratio of Hawkins is 10.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 31.20. Hawkins has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here