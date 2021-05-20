Earnings results for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Hormel Foods last released its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Hormel Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hormel Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.61%. The high price target for HRL is $56.00 and the low price target for HRL is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods pays a meaningful dividend of 2.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hormel Foods has been increasing its dividend for 53 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hormel Foods is 59.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hormel Foods will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.97% next year. This indicates that Hormel Foods will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

In the past three months, Hormel Foods insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,255,814.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Hormel Foods is held by insiders. 42.78% of the stock of Hormel Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL



Earnings for Hormel Foods are expected to grow by 5.11% in the coming year, from $1.76 to $1.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Hormel Foods is 27.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.33. The P/E ratio of Hormel Foods is 27.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.20. Hormel Foods has a PEG Ratio of 4.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hormel Foods has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

