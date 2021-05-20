Earnings results for International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

International General Insurance last posted its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter. International General Insurance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. International General Insurance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International General Insurance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.41%. The high price target for IGIC is $10.00 and the low price target for IGIC is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

International General Insurance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, International General Insurance has a forecasted upside of 16.4% from its current price of $8.59. International General Insurance has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance pays a meaningful dividend of 3.89%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. International General Insurance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

In the past three months, International General Insurance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.10% of the stock of International General Insurance is held by insiders. Only 17.79% of the stock of International General Insurance is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC



International General Insurance has a P/B Ratio of 0.52. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

