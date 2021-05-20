Earnings results for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.2.

Kohl’s last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Its revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has generated $4.86 earnings per share over the last year. Kohl’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kohl’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.07%. The high price target for KSS is $71.00 and the low price target for KSS is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s pays a meaningful dividend of 1.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kohl’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Kohl’s is 20.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kohl’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.06% next year. This indicates that Kohl’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

In the past three months, Kohl’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Kohl’s is held by insiders. 83.59% of the stock of Kohl’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS



Earnings for Kohl’s are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.71) to $2.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Kohl’s is -38.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kohl’s is -38.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kohl’s has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

