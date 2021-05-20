Earnings results for Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lightspeed POS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.54%. The high price target for LSPD is $130.00 and the low price target for LSPD is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lightspeed POS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.36, Lightspeed POS has a forecasted upside of 62.5% from its current price of $57.44. Lightspeed POS has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS does not currently pay a dividend. Lightspeed POS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

In the past three months, Lightspeed POS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.13% of the stock of Lightspeed POS is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD



Earnings for Lightspeed POS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.55) per share. The P/E ratio of Lightspeed POS is -70.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lightspeed POS is -70.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

