Earnings results for Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.56.

Maxeon Solar Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 5th, 2021. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. Maxeon Solar Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Maxeon Solar Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.35%. The high price target for MAXN is $33.00 and the low price target for MAXN is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Maxeon Solar Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.67, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a forecasted upside of 47.4% from its current price of $16.74. Maxeon Solar Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Maxeon Solar Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

In the past three months, Maxeon Solar Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.56% of the stock of Maxeon Solar Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN



Earnings for Maxeon Solar Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.68) to ($1.26) per share.

More latest stories: here