Earnings results for Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.14%. The high price target for MNRO is $62.00 and the low price target for MNRO is $44.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Monro has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.33, Monro has a forecasted downside of 16.1% from its current price of $65.98. Monro has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro has a dividend yield of 1.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Monro has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Monro is 44.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Monro will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.13% next year. This indicates that Monro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

In the past three months, Monro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Monro is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO



Earnings for Monro are expected to grow by 57.26% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Monro is 72.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.37. The P/E ratio of Monro is 72.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.25. Monro has a PEG Ratio of 3.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Monro has a P/B Ratio of 2.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

