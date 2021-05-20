Earnings results for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Olink Holding AB (publ) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.83%. The high price target for OLK is $50.00 and the low price target for OLK is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Olink Holding AB (publ) has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.00, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a forecasted upside of 51.8% from its current price of $28.98. Olink Holding AB (publ) has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) does not currently pay a dividend. Olink Holding AB (publ) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

In the past three months, Olink Holding AB (publ) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK



