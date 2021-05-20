Earnings results for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

Palo Alto Networks last posted its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Its revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has generated ($1.24) earnings per share over the last year. Palo Alto Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

27 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Palo Alto Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $397.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.58%. The high price target for PANW is $515.00 and the low price target for PANW is $270.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 26 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Palo Alto Networks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 26 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $397.94, Palo Alto Networks has a forecasted upside of 18.6% from its current price of $335.58. Palo Alto Networks has been the subject of 16 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Palo Alto Networks does not currently pay a dividend. Palo Alto Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Palo Alto Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,229,105.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Palo Alto Networks is held by insiders. 80.76% of the stock of Palo Alto Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Palo Alto Networks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.69) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Palo Alto Networks is -108.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Palo Alto Networks is -108.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Palo Alto Networks has a P/B Ratio of 29.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

