Earnings results for Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14.

Patria Investments last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 18th, 2021. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Patria Investments has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Patria Investments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Patria Investments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.21%. The high price target for PAX is $28.00 and the low price target for PAX is $14.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Patria Investments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.60, Patria Investments has a forecasted upside of 63.2% from its current price of $14.46. Patria Investments has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments does not currently pay a dividend. Patria Investments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

In the past three months, Patria Investments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX



More latest stories: here