Earnings results for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11.

Petco Health and Wellness last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Petco Health and Wellness has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Petco Health and Wellness in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.10%. The high price target for WOOF is $32.00 and the low price target for WOOF is $25.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness does not currently pay a dividend. Petco Health and Wellness does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

In the past three months, Petco Health and Wellness insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Petco Health and Wellness is held by insiders. 76.52% of the stock of Petco Health and Wellness is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF



