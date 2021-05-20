Earnings results for QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

QIWI plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

QIWI last announced its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $40.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.69 by $6.37. The firm earned $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87 million. QIWI has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. QIWI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QIWI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.56%. The high price target for QIWI is $14.00 and the low price target for QIWI is $12.50. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

QIWI is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.21%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. QIWI does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of QIWI is 64.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, QIWI will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.44% next year. This indicates that QIWI will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

In the past three months, QIWI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.74% of the stock of QIWI is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI



Earnings for QIWI are expected to decrease by -8.02% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $1.95 per share. The P/E ratio of QIWI is 7.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.37. The P/E ratio of QIWI is 7.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.43. QIWI has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

