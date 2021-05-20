Earnings results for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.68.

Analyst Opinion on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ralph Lauren in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $122.12, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.82%. The high price target for RL is $170.00 and the low price target for RL is $85.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ralph Lauren has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.59, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $122.12, Ralph Lauren has a forecasted downside of 6.8% from its current price of $131.05. Ralph Lauren has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren does not currently pay a dividend. Ralph Lauren does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

In the past three months, Ralph Lauren insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,924,022.00 in company stock. 35.28% of the stock of Ralph Lauren is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 65.35% of the stock of Ralph Lauren is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL



Earnings for Ralph Lauren are expected to grow by 396.09% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $6.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Ralph Lauren is -104.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ralph Lauren is -104.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ralph Lauren has a PEG Ratio of 10.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ralph Lauren has a P/B Ratio of 3.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here