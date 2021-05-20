Earnings results for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Ross Stores last issued its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. The business earned $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has generated $4.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.0. Ross Stores has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ross Stores in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $122.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.27%. The high price target for ROST is $147.00 and the low price target for ROST is $93.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ross Stores has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $122.30, Ross Stores has a forecasted downside of 2.3% from its current price of $125.14. Ross Stores has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ross Stores has been increasing its dividend for 27 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ross Stores is 24.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ross Stores will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.39% next year. This indicates that Ross Stores will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

In the past three months, Ross Stores insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,703,008.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Ross Stores is held by insiders. 83.15% of the stock of Ross Stores is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST



Earnings for Ross Stores are expected to grow by 207.53% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $4.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Ross Stores is 148.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.36. The P/E ratio of Ross Stores is 148.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.52. Ross Stores has a PEG Ratio of 8.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ross Stores has a P/B Ratio of 13.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

