Earnings results for Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silvercorp Metals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.02%. The high price target for SVM is $10.50 and the low price target for SVM is $8.75. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Silvercorp Metals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, Silvercorp Metals has a forecasted upside of 57.0% from its current price of $6.05. Silvercorp Metals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals has a dividend yield of 0.48%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Silvercorp Metals does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Silvercorp Metals is 15.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

In the past three months, Silvercorp Metals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.63% of the stock of Silvercorp Metals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM



The P/E ratio of Silvercorp Metals is 25.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.37. The P/E ratio of Silvercorp Metals is 25.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 31.20. Silvercorp Metals has a P/B Ratio of 2.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

