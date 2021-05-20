Earnings results for The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.96.

The Children’s Place last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Children’s Place has generated $5.36 earnings per share over the last year. The Children’s Place has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Children’s Place in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.45%. The high price target for PLCE is $100.00 and the low price target for PLCE is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Children’s Place has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.27, The Children’s Place has a forecasted downside of 36.5% from its current price of $88.55. The Children’s Place has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place does not currently pay a dividend. The Children’s Place does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

In the past three months, The Children’s Place insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.69% of the stock of The Children’s Place is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE



Earnings for The Children's Place are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.49) to $3.04 per share. The P/E ratio of The Children's Place is -10.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Children's Place has a P/B Ratio of 5.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

