Earnings results for Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Analyst Opinion on Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Triumph Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.45%. The high price target for TGI is $28.00 and the low price target for TGI is $5.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group does not currently pay a dividend. Triumph Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

In the past three months, Triumph Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.51% of the stock of Triumph Group is held by insiders. 88.98% of the stock of Triumph Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI



Earnings for Triumph Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Triumph Group is -2.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Triumph Group is -2.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

