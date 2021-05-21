Earnings results for Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III is estimated to report earnings on 05/21/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III last released its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Dividend Strength: Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not currently pay a dividend. Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

In the past three months, Andina Acquisition Corp. III insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.42% of the stock of Andina Acquisition Corp. III is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA



The P/E ratio of Andina Acquisition Corp. III is -42.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a P/B Ratio of 28.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

