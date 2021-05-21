Earnings results for AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/21/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Analyst Opinion on AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AzurRx BioPharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 311.76%. The high price target for AZRX is $5.00 and the low price target for AZRX is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma does not currently pay a dividend. AzurRx BioPharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

In the past three months, AzurRx BioPharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of AzurRx BioPharma is held by insiders. Only 5.14% of the stock of AzurRx BioPharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX



Earnings for AzurRx BioPharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.36) per share. AzurRx BioPharma has a P/B Ratio of 5.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

