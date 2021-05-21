Earnings results for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Analyst Opinion on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Booz Allen Hamilton in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.02%. The high price target for BAH is $96.00 and the low price target for BAH is $80.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Booz Allen Hamilton has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton pays a meaningful dividend of 1.82%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Booz Allen Hamilton has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Booz Allen Hamilton is 46.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Booz Allen Hamilton will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.75% next year. This indicates that Booz Allen Hamilton will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

In the past three months, Booz Allen Hamilton insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Booz Allen Hamilton is held by insiders. 89.90% of the stock of Booz Allen Hamilton is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH



Earnings for Booz Allen Hamilton are expected to grow by 10.70% in the coming year, from $3.74 to $4.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Booz Allen Hamilton is 22.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.61. The P/E ratio of Booz Allen Hamilton is 22.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.76. Booz Allen Hamilton has a PEG Ratio of 2.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Booz Allen Hamilton has a P/B Ratio of 13.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

