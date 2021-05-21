Earnings results for CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS is estimated to report earnings on 05/21/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CEMIG in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 602.48%. The high price target for CIG is $17.00 and the low price target for CIG is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CEMIG has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, CEMIG has a forecasted upside of 602.5% from its current price of $2.42. CEMIG has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.74%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CEMIG does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

In the past three months, CEMIG insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG



CEMIG has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here