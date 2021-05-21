Earnings results for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.11.

Deere & Company last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Its revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Deere & Company has generated $8.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.8. Deere & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Deere & Company in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $347.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.17%. The high price target for DE is $455.00 and the low price target for DE is $209.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Deere & Company has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $347.50, Deere & Company has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $355.22. Deere & Company has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company has a dividend yield of 1.00%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Deere & Company has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Deere & Company is 41.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Deere & Company will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.48% next year. This indicates that Deere & Company will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

In the past three months, Deere & Company insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Deere & Company is held by insiders. 66.77% of the stock of Deere & Company is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE



Earnings for Deere & Company are expected to grow by 17.11% in the coming year, from $13.09 to $15.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Deere & Company is 40.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.61. The P/E ratio of Deere & Company is 40.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 48.31. Deere & Company has a PEG Ratio of 1.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Deere & Company has a P/B Ratio of 8.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here