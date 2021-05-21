Earnings results for Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Diana Shipping last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business earned $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Diana Shipping has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diana Shipping in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.72%. The high price target for DSX is $5.00 and the low price target for DSX is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Diana Shipping has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Diana Shipping has a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current price of $4.07. Diana Shipping has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping does not currently pay a dividend. Diana Shipping does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

In the past three months, Diana Shipping insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.65% of the stock of Diana Shipping is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX



Earnings for Diana Shipping are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Diana Shipping is -2.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Diana Shipping is -2.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Diana Shipping has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here