Earnings results for FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

FLEX LNG last announced its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.7. FLEX LNG has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FLEX LNG in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. FLEX LNG has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FLEX LNG is 74.07%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

In the past three months, FLEX LNG insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.32% of the stock of FLEX LNG is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG



The P/E ratio of FLEX LNG is 111.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.61. The P/E ratio of FLEX LNG is 111.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 28.79. FLEX LNG has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

