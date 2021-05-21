Earnings results for Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 05/21/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Franklin Wireless last issued its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Franklin Wireless has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Franklin Wireless has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franklin Wireless in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.10%. The high price target for FKWL is $16.00 and the low price target for FKWL is $16.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Franklin Wireless has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Franklin Wireless has a forecasted upside of 58.1% from its current price of $10.12. Franklin Wireless has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Franklin Wireless does not currently pay a dividend. Franklin Wireless does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

In the past three months, Franklin Wireless insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.94% of the stock of Franklin Wireless is held by insiders. Only 10.42% of the stock of Franklin Wireless is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL



The P/E ratio of Franklin Wireless is 8.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.62. The P/E ratio of Franklin Wireless is 8.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.65. Franklin Wireless has a P/B Ratio of 5.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

