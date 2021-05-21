Earnings results for GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/21/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.79.

Analyst Opinion on GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GTT Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 553.59%. The high price target for GTT is $10.00 and the low price target for GTT is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GTT Communications has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, GTT Communications has a forecasted upside of 553.6% from its current price of $1.53. GTT Communications has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications does not currently pay a dividend. GTT Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

In the past three months, GTT Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.84% of the stock of GTT Communications is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 66.83% of the stock of GTT Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT



Earnings for GTT Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.09) to ($1.79) per share. The P/E ratio of GTT Communications is -0.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GTT Communications is -0.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GTT Communications has a P/B Ratio of 0.30. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

