Earnings results for PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust is estimated to report earnings on 05/21/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PermRock Royalty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 53.99%. The high price target for PRT is $3.00 and the low price target for PRT is $3.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.18%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PermRock Royalty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

In the past three months, PermRock Royalty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.03% of the stock of PermRock Royalty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT



PermRock Royalty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

