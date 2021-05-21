Earnings results for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33.

Analyst Opinion on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RBC Bearings in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $114.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 39.20%. The high price target for ROLL is $140.00 and the low price target for ROLL is $85.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

RBC Bearings has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.67, RBC Bearings has a forecasted downside of 39.2% from its current price of $188.61. RBC Bearings has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings does not currently pay a dividend. RBC Bearings does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

In the past three months, RBC Bearings insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,382,100.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of RBC Bearings is held by insiders. 96.49% of the stock of RBC Bearings is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL



Earnings for RBC Bearings are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $3.76 to $4.23 per share. The P/E ratio of RBC Bearings is 43.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.62. The P/E ratio of RBC Bearings is 43.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 48.32. RBC Bearings has a P/B Ratio of 4.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here