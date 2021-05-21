Earnings results for The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 05/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

The Buckle last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm earned $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. The Buckle has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. The Buckle has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Buckle in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 72.41%. The high price target for BKE is $11.00 and the low price target for BKE is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

The Buckle has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, The Buckle has a forecasted downside of 72.4% from its current price of $39.87. The Buckle has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle pays a meaningful dividend of 3.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Buckle has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Buckle is 61.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Buckle will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.90% next year. This indicates that The Buckle will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

In the past three months, The Buckle insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,974,320.00 in company stock. 41.90% of the stock of The Buckle is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 61.34% of the stock of The Buckle is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE



Earnings for The Buckle are expected to grow by 0.87% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $2.32 per share. The P/E ratio of The Buckle is 17.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.61. The P/E ratio of The Buckle is 17.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.79. The Buckle has a P/B Ratio of 5.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here