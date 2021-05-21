Earnings results for Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/21/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.8.

Titan Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.47. Titan Pharmaceuticals has generated ($21.62) earnings per share over the last year. Titan Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Titan Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 364.14%. The high price target for TTNP is $11.00 and the low price target for TTNP is $11.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Titan Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 364.1% from its current price of $2.37. Titan Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Titan Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

In the past three months, Titan Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of Titan Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP



The P/E ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals is -0.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals is -0.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here