Earnings results for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for V.F. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.39%. The high price target for VFC is $106.00 and the low price target for VFC is $65.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

V.F. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.93, V.F. has a forecasted upside of 8.4% from its current price of $84.82. V.F. has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. pays a meaningful dividend of 2.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. V.F. has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of V.F. is 73.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, V.F. will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.89% next year. This indicates that V.F. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

In the past three months, V.F. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of V.F. is held by insiders. 87.74% of the stock of V.F. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of V.F. (NYSE:VFC



Earnings for V.F. are expected to grow by 117.04% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $2.93 per share. The P/E ratio of V.F. is -652.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of V.F. is -652.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. V.F. has a PEG Ratio of 5.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. V.F. has a P/B Ratio of 9.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

